1,234 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Bought by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $241.75. 972,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,494,273. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.38. The company has a market cap of $340.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $190.18 and a 12-month high of $242.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

