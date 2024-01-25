1,400 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Bought by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $410.11 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $442.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $402.09 and its 200 day moving average is $380.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 528,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,136,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 21,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total value of $8,820,238.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,027 shares in the company, valued at $36,529,558.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 528,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,136,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,277 shares of company stock valued at $57,223,711. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, December 4th. Capital One Financial raised shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MDB

MongoDB Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.