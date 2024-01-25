1,400 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Bought by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.
MongoDB Stock Performance
Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $410.11 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $442.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $402.09 and its 200 day moving average is $380.88.
Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB
In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 528,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,136,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 21,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total value of $8,820,238.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,027 shares in the company, valued at $36,529,558.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 528,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,136,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,277 shares of company stock valued at $57,223,711. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, December 4th. Capital One Financial raised shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.41.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on MDB
MongoDB Profile
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MongoDB
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- How to use the Greeks for your options trading
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- This one wireless service stock could blow past earnings
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Flutter Entertainment flies to $100 ahead of NYSE listing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.