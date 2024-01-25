15,000 Shares in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Bought by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in OLO by 485.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in OLO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OLO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLO. Lake Street Capital started coverage on OLO in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. William Blair downgraded shares of OLO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of OLO from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of OLO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

OLO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OLO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,063. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.89. Olo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.24.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. OLO had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $57.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.31 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OLO

In other OLO news, CRO Diego Panama sold 13,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $76,833.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 581,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,202.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Diego Panama sold 13,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $76,833.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 581,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,202.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joanna G. Lambert sold 6,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $35,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 666,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,872.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,977 shares of company stock valued at $219,523. 39.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OLO Company Profile

(Free Report)

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.