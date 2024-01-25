1,583 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Acquired by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2,941.4% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in S&P Global by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 5.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,089,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.1 %

SPGI opened at $446.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $428.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.31 billion, a PE ratio of 57.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $321.14 and a one year high of $450.32.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.22.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

