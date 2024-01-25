16,623 Shares in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD) Bought by Financial Connections Group Inc.

Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYLD. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the third quarter worth $793,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the second quarter worth $801,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth $893,000.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

PYLD stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,430. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.87. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $23.76 and a twelve month high of $25.81.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

