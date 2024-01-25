16,623 Shares in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD) Purchased by Financial Connections Group Inc.

Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $793,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the third quarter valued at about $893,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,775,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,876,000.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of PYLD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.58. 127,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,430. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $23.76 and a one year high of $25.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average of $24.87.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

