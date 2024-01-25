16,690 Shares in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Bought by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 3.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on WDS. Citigroup downgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

WDS stock opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.54. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.