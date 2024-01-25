1,671 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Purchased by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 159.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,716,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 254.1% in the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 100,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,387,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,860,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 237.2% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 44,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,979,000 after purchasing an additional 31,130 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,958,793.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $328.35 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.25 and a twelve month high of $330.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

