23,114 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Purchased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 114,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,172,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,800,000 after buying an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

IEMG stock opened at $48.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.98. The stock has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.30.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.