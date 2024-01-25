24,549 Shares in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG) Bought by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 38,044 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 19,092 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PFIG stock opened at $23.44 on Thursday. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.00.

Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (PFIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US Investment Grade 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of investment-grade corporate bonds available in US markets. Issues are selected and weighted using RAFI scores based on financial statement metrics.

