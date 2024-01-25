279,914 Shares in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 279,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 19.1% in the third quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 59,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,709,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,198,000 after purchasing an additional 66,113 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 63.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 35,454 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.0% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 16,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $140,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,466.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $138,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,980.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $140,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,713 shares of company stock worth $1,780,729. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Up 0.0 %

PPBI stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $28.03. 54,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $35.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PPBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.