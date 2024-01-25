2,842 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Acquired by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. STF Management LP lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 154.3% during the third quarter. STF Management LP now owns 8,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 73,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,952,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.6% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% during the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 1,128,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 20.7% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 283,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,718,000 after buying an additional 48,756 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $198.30 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $202.77. The firm has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.92 and its 200-day moving average is $182.62.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ADI. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.