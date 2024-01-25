29,513 Shares in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Bought by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 269.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average of $43.13. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $46.05.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.