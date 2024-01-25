3,246 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Acquired by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,692,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,421,144,000 after buying an additional 3,549,709 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $315,239,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,169,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,305,000 after buying an additional 2,207,942 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,177,000 after buying an additional 1,638,819 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 98,557.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 985,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,553,000 after buying an additional 984,584 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,406,963.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,222 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.65.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM opened at $129.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.19. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.01%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

