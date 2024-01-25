38,326 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Purchased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 11,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Florin Court Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,194,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,125 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $56.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.36 and its 200-day moving average is $48.09. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $57.13.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.