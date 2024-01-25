3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

3M Price Performance

MMM opened at $93.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.36. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $120.85.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -47.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of 3M by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after purchasing an additional 825,223 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

