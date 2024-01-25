3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.000-2.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -. 3M also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.350-9.750 EPS.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $93.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $120.85.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.51%.

Several research firms have commented on MMM. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,474,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,203,635,000 after buying an additional 619,370 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in 3M by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after purchasing an additional 825,223 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in 3M by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 73,903.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647,593 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

