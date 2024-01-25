3M (NYSE:MMM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

3M Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:MMM opened at $93.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $120.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.36.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.51%.

Institutional Trading of 3M

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on 3M

About 3M

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.