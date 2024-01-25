3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Lifted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 102.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 355,824 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $65,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of 3M by 17.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in 3M by 73.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on MMM shares. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

3M Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of MMM traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,526,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,687,257. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.77 and a 200 day moving average of $100.36. The company has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $120.85.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.51%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

