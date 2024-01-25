5,700 Shares in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Bought by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $238,096,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Logitech International by 3,263.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 922,313 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Logitech International by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,585,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,178,000 after purchasing an additional 608,262 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,807,000 after buying an additional 466,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,538,000 after buying an additional 375,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Stock Up 2.7 %

Logitech International stock opened at $87.15 on Thursday. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.39. Logitech International had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.42 million. On average, analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOGI shares. Barclays raised their price target on Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Logitech International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.83.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

