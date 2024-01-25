5,963 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Acquired by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,280,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,542,000 after purchasing an additional 348,853 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at $998,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at $862,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,275,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,184,000 after acquiring an additional 49,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $55.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.76. The stock has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $56.63.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

