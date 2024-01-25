5,963 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Acquired by Summit X LLC

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2024

Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUFree Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,280,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,542,000 after purchasing an additional 348,853 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at $998,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at $862,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,275,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,184,000 after acquiring an additional 49,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $55.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.76. The stock has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $56.63.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

(Free Report)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.