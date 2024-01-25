65,547 Shares in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Acquired by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,547 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 68,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,090,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,418,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 149,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average of $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $9.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBVA. StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

