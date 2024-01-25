7,000 Shares in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Bought by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,402.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $31.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.34. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $37.26.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. FOX had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOXA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.91.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

