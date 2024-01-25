Abitibi Royalties (CVE:RZZ) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Abitibi Royalties Inc. (CVE:RZZ – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$26.80 and last traded at C$27.00. Approximately 4,551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 3,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.15.
Abitibi Royalties Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$336.50 million and a P/E ratio of -168.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.00.
About Abitibi Royalties
Abitibi Royalties Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, and promoting mineral properties and other projects in Canada. Its flagship royalty is 3% net smelter return royalty located on the eastern portion of the Canadian Malartic mine that includes the East Malartic, Odyssey, Sladen, Sheehan, Jeffrey, Barnat Extension, Gouldie Zone, and the Charlie Zone.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Abitibi Royalties
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Super Micro Computer hits record high ahead of its earnings
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- The EV bubble burst: Tesla looks to the future but wait to buy in
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- When does 3M’s stumble become a buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Abitibi Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abitibi Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.