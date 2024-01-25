Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.62

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.62 and last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 206146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.64, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 288.00%.

In related news, Director Douglas Crocker II sold 28,250 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $448,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,412.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 3,220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 46.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 189.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $75,000.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

