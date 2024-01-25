Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 35,986 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,436 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,986 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $94.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.74. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $95.92. The stock has a market cap of $108.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

