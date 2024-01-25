Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned 0.10% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $10,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $891,417,000 after buying an additional 365,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,707,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,796,000 after buying an additional 53,259 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,780,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,983,000 after buying an additional 34,560 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,234,000 after buying an additional 51,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,453,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,173,000 after buying an additional 937,448 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David P. Bozeman acquired 1,807 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $149,818.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,971,457.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 2.0 %

CHRW opened at $85.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.12. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.69 and a 52 week high of $108.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business’s revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.08%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

