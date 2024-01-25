Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,831 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $8,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 95,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,291,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 261,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $100,984,000 after buying an additional 19,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.61.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $474.84 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.58 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $418.80.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

