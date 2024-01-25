Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $7.02 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 63.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,084 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROST. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 164.1% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $66,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.05.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ROST opened at $138.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.27. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $139.91. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 26.53%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

