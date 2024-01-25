Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $7.34 Million Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,012 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $7,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at about $451,611,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,088,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. lifted its stake in Stellantis by 293.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 3,389,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,525 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Stellantis by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 965,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stellantis by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,191,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,875 shares during the last quarter. 28.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stellantis Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of STLA opened at $21.10 on Thursday. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average is $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Stellantis Company Profile
Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.
