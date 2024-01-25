Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $7.34 Million Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,012 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $7,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at about $451,611,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,088,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. lifted its stake in Stellantis by 293.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 3,389,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,525 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Stellantis by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 965,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stellantis by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,191,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,875 shares during the last quarter. 28.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STLA opened at $21.10 on Thursday. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average is $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STLA shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $26.40 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.85.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

