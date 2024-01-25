Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $8.51 Million Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $8,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $419,860.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,909.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $845,677.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,466 shares in the company, valued at $443,834.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $419,860.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,909.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

HPE stock opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.24. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.68.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HPE. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

