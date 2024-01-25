Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 17,599 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,243 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,599 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $11,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $16,048,344.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 288,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,658,314.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $24,147,644.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,351,512.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $16,048,344.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 288,393 shares in the company, valued at $21,658,314.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE BBY opened at $73.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.45%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

