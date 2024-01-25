Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 44,249 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 133.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,446 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,249 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 77,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after buying an additional 20,711 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth about $726,454,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,519,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Down 2.7 %

DHI stock opened at $139.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.50. The company has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.48. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.05 and a 12 month high of $157.93.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DHI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.