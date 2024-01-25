Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 511 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $10,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 5.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Public Storage by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage stock opened at $288.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $283.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48. The company has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.86.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

