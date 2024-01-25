Achmea Investment Management B.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 45.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,507 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $58.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $254.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.87.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KO

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,291,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $5,259,400.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,291,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,696,665 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.