Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 30,558 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 316,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,558 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $13,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of New York Times during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Times in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in New York Times in the second quarter worth $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in New York Times in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in New York Times by 31.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Times alerts:

New York Times Price Performance

NYT stock opened at $48.81 on Thursday. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $34.06 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.11.

New York Times Announces Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. New York Times had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $598.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NYT

New York Times Company Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.