Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Downgraded by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Leerink Partnrs cut Aclaris Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.17.

Shares of ACRS opened at $1.26 on Monday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $18.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $89.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.16.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 534.83% and a negative return on equity of 64.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. Blackstone Inc. grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 9,578.7% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,261,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,392 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $8,507,000. Braidwell LP raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 36.6% during the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,269,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,447,000 after acquiring an additional 875,109 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,012,000 after acquiring an additional 478,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 933.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 416,946 shares in the last quarter.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

