AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.10.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AHCO. Bank of America lowered AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

AdaptHealth Stock Down 0.9 %

AHCO opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $946.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.89. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $22.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a positive return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $804.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 10,162 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in AdaptHealth by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 442,500 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 4,065,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,639,000 after purchasing an additional 443,518 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

