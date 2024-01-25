Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Price Target Cut to GBX 240 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1 – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.18) to GBX 240 ($3.05) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Adriatic Metals Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Adriatic Metals stock opened at GBX 167.20 ($2.12) on Wednesday. Adriatic Metals has a 52-week low of GBX 146 ($1.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 217 ($2.76). The company has a quick ratio of 23.92, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 177.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 180.16. The firm has a market cap of £493.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,194.29 and a beta of 1.27.
About Adriatic Metals
