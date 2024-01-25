Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Price Target Cut to GBX 240 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1 – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.18) to GBX 240 ($3.05) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Adriatic Metals Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Adriatic Metals stock opened at GBX 167.20 ($2.12) on Wednesday. Adriatic Metals has a 52-week low of GBX 146 ($1.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 217 ($2.76). The company has a quick ratio of 23.92, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 177.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 180.16. The firm has a market cap of £493.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,194.29 and a beta of 1.27.

About Adriatic Metals

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project located in Serbia.

