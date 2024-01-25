ADT (NYSE:ADT) Shares Gap Up to $6.18

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.18, but opened at $6.45. ADT shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 847,234 shares.

ADT Trading Up 11.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 98.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average is $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The security and automation business reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 1.10%. On average, analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADT

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. ADT’s payout ratio is currently 200.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ADT by 44.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,328 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ADT by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,398 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 181,055 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ADT by 13.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 501,863 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 58,751 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of ADT by 13.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,214 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

About ADT

(Get Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.