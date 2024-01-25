Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $220.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at UBS Group from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Melius Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Melius raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.2 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $180.37. 125,199,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,373,430. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,502.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $72.03 and a 52-week high of $184.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.