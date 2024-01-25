AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Raised to C$9.50

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.35% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AGF.B. CIBC upped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.17.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AGF.B
AGF Management Stock Performance
About AGF Management
AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AGF Management
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 5 best fintech banks to invest in now
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- What are fintech companies?
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Abbott Laboratories on track for new highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.