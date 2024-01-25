AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Raised to C$9.50

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AGF.B. CIBC upped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.17.

Shares of TSE:AGF.B traded down C$0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.64. 139,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,437. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The firm has a market cap of C$494.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.75. AGF Management has a 12 month low of C$6.30 and a 12 month high of C$9.50.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

