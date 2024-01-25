AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 972.97 and a beta of 1.42. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14,414.41%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in AGNC Investment by 25.8% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

