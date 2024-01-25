AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target Raised to $9.00

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.36.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $9.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 14.3%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 389.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,549,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $56,213,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth $52,644,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 85.6% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,301,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,506,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,383 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

