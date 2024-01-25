Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of Air Industries Group stock opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Air Industries Group has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $5.49.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Industries Group will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air Industries Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.33% of Air Industries Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

