Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Trading 1.3% Higher

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €36.69 ($39.88) and last traded at €35.96 ($39.09). 687,740 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,170,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €35.49 ($38.58).

Aixtron Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €33.32.

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company also engages development of deposition processes, such as equipment, consulting and training, customer support, and service for equipment, as well as peripheral equipment and services.

