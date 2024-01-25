Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.59. 4,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 22,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Akbank T.A.S. Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26.

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Akbank T.A.S. had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

About Akbank T.A.S.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Wealth Management Treasury segments. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.

