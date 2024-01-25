Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Alaska Air Group updated its FY24 guidance to $3.00-5.00 EPS.

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of ALK traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.03. 1,090,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,995,622. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average of $39.57.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Melius lowered Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALK

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.