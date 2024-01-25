Algorand (ALGO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $28.55 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and approximately $28.55 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Algorand has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00077482 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00028333 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00023267 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006834 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00006487 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000890 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,044,568,841 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

