Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Align Technology by 124,226.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,501,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,592,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498,246 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,692,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,977,935,000 after acquiring an additional 222,749 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,173,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,182,000. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.60.

Align Technology Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $257.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.08. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $413.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.67.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $960.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.60 million. Analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Featured Stories

